President appoints senate members of PAF Air War College Institute

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of the members of the senate of the Pakistan Air Force’s Air War College Institute.

The president, also the patron under the 2021 Act of the PAF Air War College Institute, made the appointments in line with Section 8(3) of the Act.

The senate members include the President of Pakistan, Chief of the Air Staff, and the PSO Training and President of Air War College as ex-officio members.

The members also include a representative of the federal government, four experts from relevant fields, one alumnus, two representatives with education background, four faculty members, a representative of the Higher Education Commission, Registrar, and Director Quality Enhancement Cell.