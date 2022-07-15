Asad Umer terms Hamza illegitimate Punjab CM since day one

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has said that Hamza Shehbaz has been the illegitimate chief minister since day one.

“The status of Hamza Shehbaz is no more than that of a caretaker chief minister,” Asad Umar said. “Those who are doing illegal work will have to pay a price for that,” he warned.

“The PTI will definitely win the by-elections of Punjab,” he claimed and also blamed the government for insulting the judgement of the Supreme Court.

“Another wicket of the PML-N has been taken from the Punjab Assembly,” he said, adding that the PML-N government would not last long in Punjab.

The deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, police, and patwaris were running the PML-N’s election campaign.

“Many such complaints are coming from Layyah,” he claimed.