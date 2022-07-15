Kareena treats us with Taimur Ali Khan’s first cricket outing photographs

The Pataudi family is having a gala time in London and the trip was made even more special as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder child Taimur Ali Khan got to see his first match and it was India vs England.

Kareena shared some photos on her Instagram story and we got to see the little smart boy posing at the stadium. India vs England’s first ODI match took place at the Kennington Oval in London. Taimur was accompanied by dad Saif and a few others.

Taimur was dressed in a pink and white checked shirt and jeans. The text on the photo read, “My first match Indian vs England”.

In another picture, Taimur can be seen making a goofy face as he watched the match with utmost concentration, sitting beside his father, Saif Ali Khan. Kareena captioned the image, “What are you doing Tim?” followed by laughing and heart emoticons.

Recently, Saif, Kareena, and Jeh were seen spending some quality time with their friends enjoying delicious food and drinks. Their friend Alexandra Galligan shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of their “perfect” Sunday. In one of the photos, Saif Ali Khan was also seen turning into a chef as he cooked a delicious meal for all.