Zoya raises temperature with bold pictures in a swimming pool

Zoya Nasir loves to remain connected with her fans and one of the most active showbiz celebrities in Pakistan active on social media. She is quite daring and unapologetically bold when it comes to her style. The 31-year-old has been riding on the success of her spectacular performance as Narmeen in Dobara and Sameen in Mere Humsafar, but she has always made noise for her stunning fashion and wardrobe choices. This time around, the Hania star posted a series of pictures in which she looked gorgeous and rocked the swimming pool look. Taking to her Instagram handle, Zoya posted her new photos while lying in a swimming pool. Flaunting a bold and beautiful aura, she looks breath-taking in the new photoshoot.