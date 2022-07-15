Transporters decrease travel fares by 10 percent

The All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation (APPTOF) on Friday announced a 10% reduction in the cost of travel between Lahore and other cities in Punjab.

The cost of travel between Lahore and Rawalpindi has been reduced by Rs 100, according to the APPTOF.

The cost of travel from Lahore to Faisalabad was also reduced by Rs. 50.

There was a Rs. 100 reduction in the cost of travel between Lahore and Multan.

There was a Rs 200 reduction in the cost of travel between Lahore and Sadiqabad.

The APPTOF reported that there had been a reduction in diesel prices of Rs 40 following an increase of Rs 133.