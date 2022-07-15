New cases push Pakistan’s COVID positivity ratio to 3.53%

After remaining low-key for a few days, there was a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with Pakistan recording a 100 percent increase in cases compared to the previous day.

According to statistics released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Friday morning, country tested positive for 779 Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours (Thursday), up from 390 the day before. Another two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

According to NIH data, the country’s death toll has risen to 30,428 after the two fatalities, while the number of infections has increased to 1,544,910 after the new 779 cases.

In the last 24 hours (Thursday), 22,099 tests were performed across Pakistan, with the positivity rate increasing to 3.53 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 182.

COVID-19 Statistics 15 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 22,099

Positive Cases: 779

Positivity %: 3.53%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 182 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 15, 2022

Lahore had the highest positivity ratio at 6%, followed by Mardan at 3.18 percent, Islamabad at 2.97 percent, Hyderabad at 2.83 percent, Peshawar at 2.76 percent, Gilgit at 2.54 percent, Multan at 1.30 percent, and Rawalpindi at 1.07 percent.

Another 1,314 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan in the last 24 hours (Thursday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,504,817. The total number of active cases in the country was 9,665 as of Friday.

There have been 587,022 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh, 509,927 in Punjab, 220,358 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,755 in Islamabad, 35,633 in Balochistan, 43,442 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,773 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 13,580 people in Punjab, 8,134 in Sindh, 6,325 in KP, 1,027 in Islamabad, 793 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.