Imran’s allegations: ECP seeks record of speeches

The Election Commission (EC) Thursday directed the PEMRA to furnish with it the recordings of speeches made by former prime minister Imran Khan in which he alleged collusion between the ruling PML-N and the electoral body to rig the Punjab by-polls. It also sought recording of an interview by the PTI leader and former provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan aired on a private television (TV) channel on July 9. In a letter sent to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman, the electoral body sought a soft copy of addresses made by Imran Khan in Bhakkar and Layyah on July 12 and in Khushab on July 13. In his addresses during the public rallies ahead of the by-elections, Imran Khan is taking potshots at the ECP as he fears rigging in the scheduled elections, says a news report.

The ex-premier had accused the ECP and chief election commissioner (CEC) of colluding with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) to rig Punjab by-polls. He also claimed that the CEC had blocked the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) – introduced by the PTI government – for free and fair polls in the country. The top poll body has asked the PEMRA to provide recordings of speeches by Imran Khan.