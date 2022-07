ISLAMABAD: At this year’s annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) heads of state, which will be held on September 15–16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are most likely to face one another.

Both Pakistan and India are full members of the SCO and take an active part in the summits for heads of state and government.