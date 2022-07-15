Seminar held to mark World Population Day

Department of Population Welfare Shaheed Benazirabad Thursday organized an awareness Seminar at HM Khoja Auditorium in connection with World Population Day.

Addressing the seminar Member Sindh Assembly and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar and other speakers said that increasing population of the country is resulting in poverty, illiteracy, diseases and percentage of casualties of mother and child. They said that Department of Population Welfare in coordination with Department of Health is striving to reduce poverty and deaths of minors during delivery stage with regard to Population Welfare program.

Speakers said that this strive would help to understand how to achieve Family Planning 2030 and SDG 2030 targets. They said that Sindh Government is also taking steps for population control for which different programs are formed to bring control over the increasing population of the province for prosperity. Speakers said that World Population Day is observed on July 11 each year throughout the world that aims at creating awareness about deficits of increasing population. They said that this would make the mind of people to keep the family small, lower the responsibilities and pass a prosper life. They said that in order to bring control on population, all health centers of the district are providing tablets for birth interval, injections and other facilities while lady doctors are posted to aware women folk regarding intervals between births. Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Riaz Shah, Dr Ameena Brohi, Dr Asif Raza, lady health workers of health and population Welfare Departments and elites of town attended the seminar. Later an awareness rally was organized that was led by MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio and others.