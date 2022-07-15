Muqam visits flood damaged areas in Upper Chitral

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam Thursday visited flood damaged Raishan area of Upper Chitral and met with affectees of GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding) related incidents.

Due to frequent floods in Chitral caused by glacier melting, the dwellers of scenic Raishan valley are suffering for the last couple of years.

The recent floods in the area has also disconnected road link to Upper Chitral and people have to pass through flowing water to reach to their homes.

On arrival at Raishan, people of the area accorded warm welcome to Engr Amir Muqam and apprised him about damage and destruction caused by flooding in their area.

In the welcome address, locals demanded construction of safety walls along the embankment of river and for early payment of compensation to those whose land and houses are utilized in construction of an alternate and safe road passage in the area.

Adviser to Prime Minister was also informed about the difficulties of locals in shifting of sick people to hospital for treatment at a time when road link is disconnected due to floods.

Similarly, in case if any resident of the area dies in down country, his dead body is passed through flood water with a lot of difficulty for burial at his ancestral grave yard.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed sympathies with the flood affected dwellers of Upper Chitral and said his visit is solely based on humanitarian purpose.

There is no elected representative of PML(N) in Chitral, but he visited the area to express sympathy with people in distress and for taking measures for resolving of problems being faced by them, he added.

On this occasion, Amir Muqam announced that half of compensation amount due to damage of flood will be paid by federal government and half by provincial government.

He also issued directives to National Highway Authority (NHA) to forthwith start work over construction of road for restoring link of Upper Chitral with rest of the country.

People of the area thanked Amir Muqam for visiting them in this time of trial and difficulty. They also thanked him for issuing directives to NHA for construction of road.