No one to be allowed to disrupt peace in Sindh: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday said that the incident that took place in Hyderabad two days ago was unfortunate.

In a statement, he said no one would be allowed to take the law into hands in Sindh. He added that he contacted Awami National Party (ANP) leader Shahi Syed and Quami Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Lateef Palijo the other day to play positive role in establishing peace and brotherhood in Sindh.

The minister said that both the leaders assured of their utmost efforts to maintain an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood in Sindh. Sharjeel said that some accused have been arrested, and if any miscreant takes the law into his own hands, strict action will be taken against them. He said that an accused of murder in Hyderabad incident has been arrested, while some youths involved in damaging business property have also been detained. He said that Sindh is the land of Sufis and peaceful people. He said peaceful atmosphere will be maintained in the province.