Sleep Research Foundation – Pakistan’s first sleep awareness platform by Master Group

Healthy sleep is essential to overall wellbeing and accurate information regarding that is crucial in fostering this component.

Taking this idea forward, Master Group has launched Pakistan’s first sleep awareness platform, Sleep Research Foundation. Sleep science serves as its foundation, which also contains in-depth evaluations of multiple slumber and health-related products.

The brainchild of Master Group, Sleep Research Foundation, offers detailed sleep health information that has been compiled from reliable sources and vetted by industry professionals. Its mission is to provide trustworthy materials that will assist you in taking responsibility for your health and obtaining the amount of rest you need and how to get it.

WORKING WITH THE AIM – BETTER SLEEP FOR A BETTER LIFE

Sleep Research Foundation’s medical board, the panel of experts and the sleep database ensure that the work is based on medical literature and adheres to the most recent research. It is committed to releasing reliable and up-to-date research on sleep and health. It is working to enlighten the masses on how lack of sleep makes it harder to focus, lessens our drive and creativity and makes us more irritable. Sleep is a fundamental need for human beings. It is widely recognized as an essential measure of an individual’s overall health and ability to have a high quality of life. Inadequate sleep puts our health, the productivity of our workplaces, and the wellbeing of our communities all at risk.

WHAT MAKES IT SO CRUCIAL? – the quality of one’s sleep may be negatively impacted by various factors, including occupation, lifestyle, surroundings, health and stress levels. It is a critical component of increasing academic achievement and developing one’s physical self. The typical pattern of our sleep changes throughout our life, with the most significant shifts occurring throughout the formative years and the period of transition from childhood to adolescence. This shift may be attributed, at least in part, to the profound changes in one’s circadian rhythm and maturing brain. Alterations in the daily routine, the demands of the environment, and the responsibilities that come with growing older are all factors that might contribute to developing new sleep patterns. A shorter amount of sleep for adolescents is associated with more significant daytime drowsiness, daily weariness, less classroom focus, and ultimately, a lower level of academic accomplishment. All these and more are addressed through the platform of the Sleep Research Foundation.

THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE TAKE ON SLEEP HEALTH IN PAKISTAN – the mission of the Master Sleep Research Foundation is to explore sleep problems and hygiene, the biological effect of sleep and techniques for improving sleep, with the goal of elevating the profile of sleep as a critical health issue and ensuring its inclusion in the public health agenda. The foundation is dedicated to achieving the highest possible quality standards in sleep health, sleep theory, sleep research and sleep practice.