Pakistan keen to sign MoU with Iran for boosting religious tourism: Shakoor

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday said the country was keen to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran to boost religious tourism.

The minister informed an Iranian delegation, which met him in Makkah, that the MoU in that regard was being finalized, said a news release.

The delegation was led by the Representative of the Supreme Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs and Head of Iranian Pilgrims Syed Abdul Fattah Nawab. It also included Dr Hussani, Dr Ali Khayat and others.

The minister, in the meeting, said the MoU would also ensure optimum facilities for the pilgrims during their pilgrimage and stay.

Shakoor said Iran was a brotherly neighboring country and its progress and prosperity was very dear to Pakistan.

Hajj was a source of unity for the Muslim Ummah and both countries would work together to promote mutual cooperation, he said, adding the pilgrimage of sacred religious places of Iran, Iraq, Syria was a source of inspiration for Muslims.

He underlined the need for devising a common strategy to find solution of the problems being confronted by the Ummah.

The minister recalled that Pakistan, Iraq and Iran had jointly responded to the desecration of the Quran about two years ago in an effective manner.

The Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was very sensitive regarding desecration of sacred religious places, Shakoor noted.

The minister was also invited to visit Iran for early completion of the pilgrimage agreement, exchange of delegations of scholars and Qura.