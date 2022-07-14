Sri Lanka announces squad for Pakistan Test series

COLOMBO: For the next two-match Test series against Pakistan, which will begin on Saturday, July 16, Sri Lanka has named an 18-person squad.

The 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship Cycle will govern the Test series

The first Test will start at the Galle International Cricket Venue, and the second game will be played at the Colombo stadium from July 24 through 28.

In the midst of ongoing protests against the government calling for the resignation of the president and prime minister, the Pakistan Test team played a warm-up game.

The scheduling of the Test series has not changed, and the Pakistani government is in constant contact with its Sri Lankan counterpart.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (Wk), Dinesh Chandimal (Wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah