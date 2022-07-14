PPP demands President Arif Alvi to resign

The Pakistan Peoples Party has demanded of President Dr. Arif Alvi to tender his resignation.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said in a statement on Thursday that following the Supreme Court’s detailed verdict explaining its decision to set aside a controversial ruling by National Assembly speaker Qasim Suri on April 3 that dismissed the no-confidence motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan, Dr Alvi had lost all justifications to continue as the country’s president.

Mr Bukhari stated that following the Supreme Court decision, Imran Khan, the liar and constitutional violator, would be disqualified. According to the court ruling, Imran Khan is subject to Article 6.

The PPP leader praised the Supreme Court’s decision for upholding the constitution. He claimed that the then-speaker and deputy speaker’s violation of their oaths in order to favour Imran Khan was a violation of the constitution.

Mr Bukhari believed that Dr Arif Alvi, Imran Khan, Asad Qaiser, and Qasim Suri had also violated Article 5.