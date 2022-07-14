Daily Times

PM lauds efforts of Miftah, Bilawal teams for revival of IMF programme

APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the efforts of the teams led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that led to the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“Congratulations to our Finance and Foreign Office teams led ably by Ministers Miftah Ismail and Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts in getting the IMF programme revived,” he said in a tweet.

 

The prime minister regarded the efforts as “a great teamwork”. PM Sharif said the Agreement with the Fund had set the stage to bring the country out of economic difficulties.

