PM lauds efforts of Miftah, Bilawal teams for revival of IMF programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the efforts of the teams led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that led to the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“Congratulations to our Finance and Foreign Office teams led ably by Ministers Miftah Ismail and Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts in getting the IMF programme revived,” he said in a tweet.

Congratulations to our Finance & Foreign Office teams led ably by Ministers Miftah Ismail & Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts in getting the IMF program revived. It was a great team work. The Agreement with the Fund has set the stage to bring country out of economic difficulties. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 14, 2022

The prime minister regarded the efforts as “a great teamwork”. PM Sharif said the Agreement with the Fund had set the stage to bring the country out of economic difficulties.