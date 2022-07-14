Maryam Nawaz to address public rally in Khushab today

On Thursday (today), Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will address a crowd of onlookers in the Khushab neighbourhood.

The New Lorry Adda ground will serve as the venue for the PML-public N’s meeting and will have up to 8,000 chairs set up there.

At 6 o’clock, Maryam Nawaz will address the crowd at the location where at least 400 police officers will be stationed for security.

It should be noted that the leadership of the PML-N has intensified its efforts to win the upcoming by-elections in Punjab.

The party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz has been speaking at public rallies in various cities throughout Punjab, claiming victory for her party in the by-elections and promising immediate relief to the populace following difficult decisions for the revival of the economy.