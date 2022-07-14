US to expand bilateral trade, boost investment with Pakistan: US Envoy

US Department of State Special Representative (S/R) for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed visited the National Incubation Center, Karachi (NICK) for a series of interactions with Pakistani officials, innovators, and entrepreneurs as part of his July tour to Karachi.

Syed discussed how the United States and Pakistan can work together to boost Pakistan’s entrepreneurial environment at a meeting with Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque.

Syed also participated in a panel discussion at NICK on “Promoting US-Pakistan Innovation and Investment.” Atif Rais Khan, the founder and CEO of the technology firm LMKT, and Dr. Syed Akbar Zaidi, the executive director of the Institute of Business Administration, were also present. The programme, which was moderated by journalist Ariba Shahid, the event focused on Pakistan’s entrepreneurial potential and how to increase it.

As part of its endeavor to build on 75 years of US-Pakistan economic cooperation, the United States will continue to seek to increase bilateral commerce, increase investment, and improve entrepreneurial and educational opportunities for everybody, according to Syed.

Following the panel, Syed took part in a roundtable discussion with Pakistani women business owners who had been successful in starting their own companies. Syed emphasised the need of fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth for Pakistan’s long-term prosperity while highlighting US assistance for the empowerment of Pakistani women and girls. “For example, increasing digital and financial awareness for women and other underprivileged groups can help Pakistan achieve its business potential,” he stated.