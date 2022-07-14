Pakistan’s exports to China surged 8pc in June

Pakistan’s exports to China in June 2022 have increased by 8pc to US$251.30m as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year when it was recorded at US$232.74m in June 2021. Also, as compared to May 2022, Pakistan’s exports to China have shown positive signs by gaining a value of US$22.38m. In May, the total exports to China were recorded as US$228.92m, China Economic Net reported. Pakistan’s exports to UAE, Italy, Netherlands, UK, Spain, Bangladesh, Thailand, Canada, and France have also increased as compared to the corresponding month of June 2021. Pakistan’s exports to all destinations of the world during June 2022 were recorded at US$2,887m, which is 5.83pc more than the corresponding month of June 2021 when the total figure was US$2,728m. Regarding imports, China is one of the top partner countries which shows a decrease during June as compared to the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year. In June 2022, Pakistan’s imports from China decreased by 14pc to US$1625.21m compared to June 2021, US$1894.16m imports. This is a good sign for Pakistan to minimize its trade deficit.