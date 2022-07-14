Lahore Board issues new schedule for inter practical exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, has released a new schedule for the intermediate part-II practical exams.

According to the official sources, the physics practical exam, which was originally scheduled for July 16th, will now take place on July 26th, 2022.

Similar to this, a different practical physics exam that was originally scheduled for July 18 will now take place on July 27, 2022.

Additionally, the practical test in drawing and art that was originally planned for July 16 will now take place on July 19, 2022.

Similarly, a second practical exam in drawing and art that was originally scheduled for July 18 will now take place on July 20, 2022.