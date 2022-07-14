Fans envision Mehwish as the future Wonder Woman

Social media users believe Mehwish Hayat is the perfect replacement of Hollywood’s Gal Gadot to play the real-life version of DC Comics character Wonder Woman.

The London Nahi Jaunga actor made her Hollywood debut with Marvel Studios’ web show Ms. Marvel, where she played the role of protagonist Kamala Khan’s great grandmother Aisha.

A social media user, in a post, drew comparisons compared how Mehwish Hayat looked similar to Wonder Woman’s comic book take.

Netizens agreed with the findings and believed she could be the replacement of Hollywood actor Gal Gadot who plays Wonder Woman’s character in the real-life adaptation of DC projects.

It is pertinent to mention that Gal Gadot – who has been part of the Israeli Defence Forces had stirred controversy with her statements against Palestinians. Her remarks led to many of her projects, including Wonder Woman, Wonder Women 1984 and Justice League, getting banned in many countries.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity owned episode 3 with her first glimpse as Aisha earlier, where she was seen sharing screen space with Pakistan’s super-versatile and one of the finest actors, Nimra Bucha – who plays Najma in the series.

Moreover, in the latest episode 5 of Ms. Marvel, Hayat amazed audiences with her equally praise-worthy performance with Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan who plays Hasan – husband of Aisha and great grandfather of Kamala Khan.