Sanjay Dutt makes Nimra’s Eidul Azha special

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt made his Pakistan counterpart Nimra Khan’s Eid-ul-Azha special by sending her Eidi.

Nimra Khan actor took to the social media application Instagram to share a six-second clip of her video conference with Sanjay Dutt. We cannot figure out what was discussed between the two as she replaced the original audio with music.

The caption read, “Eidi from Sanju baba all the way from India”. The video got more than 500,000 views and thousands of likes. The comments section, on the other hand, has been disabled.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhasker and others have felicitated Eid greetings to fans on social media platforms.

He started his Bollywood career by playing the role of Qawwali singer in Reshma Aur Shera in 1971.

He got his big break in Rocky. He went on to give stellar performances in flicks Sadak, Khalnayak, Daud, Daag: The Fire, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Vaastav, Khoobsurat, Kurukshetra, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal and others.