Classical Festival 2022 to be held at Alhamra from tomorrow

The Lahore Arts Council would hold a two-day long musical event titled “Classical Festival 2022” from 15 to 16 July at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. Regarding the festival, Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen said that the purpose of arranging this festival is to pay tribute to our classical legend singers. Alhamra has played its role in the survival and protection of this art responsibly and this journey will continue, she added. During the two-day-long festival, leading singers Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan and Dr Ghazala Irfan will be given awards for their services. At the same time, Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, Ustad Ghulam Abbas, Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Glu, and Ustad Sher Miandad will grace the festival. Apart from Ustad Javed, Babar Niazi, Ustad Nadeem Salamat Khan, Ustad Ali Raza and Sattar Fahim and others.