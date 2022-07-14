Ahsan and Reema look deeply in love in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new music video

‘Ankhon Ki Hay Guzarish’ is a new love song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, featuring our very own Reema Khan and Ahsan Khan.

Released by Miami Media Company, the music video was produced by RK Films Production and shot on an extravagant set with heavy bridal clothes and a romantic storyline, this song showcases Ahsan and Reema in all their glory. Both actors look stunning in their wardrobe by Lajwanti.

The song showcases the two actors head over heels in love with each other. Ahsan plays the role of an artist, sketching a picture of his beloved, Reema, which is revealed at the end of the video. There are various scenes of the two actors sharing intimate moments in the video, showing their love and affection for each other. One of the biggest attractions about this song is that it features Reema. Though she hasn’t acted in a while, she wasn’t rusty at all in the music video and looked as ethereal as ever. The soulful melody has left fans full of praise, commenting underneath the YouTube video and showing love on Instagram.

Reema lives in America but that does not mean that she is off the showbiz circuit. She is particularly popular as talk show host, often during the month of Ramadan. On the other hand, Ahsan is acting in multiple dramas and starred in recently released film Chakkar. In addition to this, he hosts a talk show, Time Out with Ahsan Khan. And of course, Rahat’s vocals never disappoint. Ever since he started his singing career in 1997 with the song ‘Kisi Roz Milo Hamein Shaam Dhaley’ for Pakistani film Mard Jeenay Nahi Detay, Rahat’s vocals have held Pakistan in a trance.