Fahad Mustafa brutally trolled for asking fans to spend Rs 1,200 on movie ticket

Fahad Mustafa’s latest release, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad has been receiving raving reviews.

However, a comment made by the actor prior to the film’s release has landed him in hot waters wherein many are calling him out. In an interview with Independent Urdu, Fahad Mustafa urged his fans that if they love him, they should head to the cinemas and spend between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 to watch his latest film.

Fahad Mustafa had said: “If you love me, take out about Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 from your pockets and go watch my film.”

However, his comments were not loved by many who called out the actor for asking fans to spend over Rs 1,000 on a cinema ticket at a time when the country’s inflation rate is at a high.