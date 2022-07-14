Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, July 14, 2022


Sajal entertains fans with new viral video

Lollywood’s sweetheart Sajal Aly knows how to keep her fans delighted be it her amazing performances or fashion.

In a newly shared video on Instagram, the Gul e Rana actress is strolling through the streets of Souq Waqif – a marketplace in Doha, Qatar. Walking through stalls of traditional garments, spices, handicrafts, and souvenirs, Aly looks no less than an angel dropping a white dress paired with minimal makeup and a pair of orange slippers. She is also seen carrying a knitted bag.

Half-up half-down ponytail, Aly looks breathtaking effortlessly leaving the fans in love. Currently, Aly can be seen in the mega-budgeted, military-themed TV serial, ‘Sinf e Aahan, and is also collaborating on an upcoming project with Shehzad Roy.

Submit a Comment