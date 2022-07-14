PTI approaches ECP against ‘pre-poll rigging’ in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Punjab government, alleging that it was violating several polling codes ahead of July 17 by-polls.

The petition – filed by MNA Omar Ayub – claims that the voter lists of the 20 constituencies had been altered and that government officials were being used to ensure that the PML-N candidates won the by-polls.

“Section 39(2) of the election act 2017 clearly states that revisions, transfers, addition, or deletion of voter lists are not permitted in an electoral area that has been called for an election,” the petition read. “it is the election commission’s foremost duty to conduct free, fair, and impartial elections, yet the voter list has been altered and the voters have been reshuffled, which is in complete violation of the election Commission Act 2017,” it said. One of the most “egregious” examples, according to the PTI petition, was the issuance of voter lists of PP-140 Sheikhupura, which were issued after the announcement of the election schedule – in “violation of the law”.

The PTI further said that the way things are, “no free, fair, transparent, or impartial elections can be held” in Punjab.

The petition added that even after the election date was issued, developmental work was announced in various constituencies, which is a “clear violation of Section 181 of the Election Act of 2017”.

The PTI further alleged that a district police officer (DPO), Dr Ghias Gill, had been deployed in Jhang for pre-poll rigging. Talking to the media after filing the petition, party leader Fawad Chaudhry declared fresh general elections the sole solution to the prevailing crisis in the country. He warned the government of things becoming “very different” if obstacles are made in the path of “revolution”. Fawad said the country was “ready for a revolution”, adding that the party sought to bring a revolution through the power of the vote, says a news report.

Referring to the situation in Sri Lanka, the PTI leader said his party had “stopped the masses from marching towards the rulers’ palaces”. He also expressed concerns over “reports” about “expected rigging” in the upcoming by-polls in Punjab. Fawad further claimed that Hamza would not be CM anymore after July 22. He alleged that the party’s candidates and workers were being harassed by the police, who were acting on the directives of the provincial government. He claimed that the provincial government was trying to portray as though it was receiving “orders from above”. “The establishment should beware of the snakes up their sleeves such as Attaullah Tarar and Rana Sanaullah. They are carrying out [raids] and putting it on the establishment.” He also claimed that failure of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s election campaign had forced the government to forfeit ministers in order to retain its hold over Lahore. “Half the cabinet had to resign because no one was satisfied with Maryam’s campaign.”

Meanwhile, the PTI strongly condemned a “raid” at the office of its Lahore PP168 constituency candidate Malik Nawaz Awan that occurred late Tuesday night. Video footages of the incident have since surfaced on the social media where police can be seen arresting personnel at the event. The PTI Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry termed the event “police harassment” of the candidate and urged the officials “not to become personal slaves of Hamza Shehbaz” – the current Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader. Senior PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid echoed the same concerns, as she called on the Punjab police to “stop open bullying”. Another PTI leader Andlib Abbas has expressed concerns that “police are sabotaging peaceful elections by bullying [PTI]”.