13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

National Accountability Bureau’s acting Chairman Zahir Shah on Wednesday approved the transfer of bureau’s 12 additional directors and one deputy director to different cities in a major reshuffle, reportedly including those who were probing senior PML-N leaders in several corruption cases.

According to a statement issued by NAB, the names of the officers on the list include additional director, Islamabad, Mufti Abdul Haq, who was transferred to Lahore. Additional director, Lahore Aftab Ahmed was directed to join NAB, Karachi; additional director, Lahore Muhammad Asghar was transferred to Sukkur. Asghar, had reportedly arrested now Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Nadeem Ahmed Shahid was transferred to Islamabad from Lahore; Khawar Ilyas from Lahore to Balochistan; Shahzada Imtiaz Ahmed was transferred from Karachi to Islamabad; Haroon Rasheed from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Zahir Shah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Multan; Muhammad Faisal Qureshi from Balochistan to Rawalpindi; Ms Hina Saeed from Balochistan to Islamabad; Omar Khan from Multan to Rawalpindi; Muhamad Tariq Khan from Sukkur to Lahore and deputy director Muhamad Saleem Ahmed Khan was transferred from NAB Rawalpindi to Balochistan. Sources said that Aftab Ahmed and Khawar Ilyas, who were included in the list, were investigating Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique as well as Nisar Ahmed Cheema and former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad.