Victory of PDM candidates to steer country out of crises: Gilani

Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday that the victory of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates in by-elections was of vital importance to steer country out of crises.

He said this while talking to a delegation of PPP Women Wing, in connection with election campaign in PP 217, Multan. The PPP women wing delegation was led by Aabida Bukhari. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani instructed PPP Women Wing leaders to speed up campaigning process. He stressed upon the delegation to pay door to door visit for success of Salman Naeem in bye elections in PP 217.

Aabida Bukhari presented detailed report to Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani about election campaigning.

Earlier, talking to media persons, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that Imran Khan wanted to become PM again. Gilani criticized Imran Khan for offering party ticket to Zain Qureshi. Imran Khan had promised to abolish hereditary politics but he was offering tickets to particular families, said Yusuf Raza Gilani. Apart from this, another delegation of traders comprised of Shiekh Nadeem, Shahid Alam, Aafaq Ansari, Faisal Shafique and many other also announced support for PDM candidate Salman Naeem. The traders also hailed Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for his services for the development of the city and South Punjab.