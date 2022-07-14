DG NAB Lahore moves IHC against PAC over ‘harassment’ claims

Director General Lahore, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Major (R) Shahzad Saleem has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) decision to summon him following Tayyaba Gul’s harassment allegations. The National Assembly secretary, PAC Wing and others were made a party to the petition filed by the DG NAB, which states that the notice issued by the PAC was beyond its jurisdiction and therefore seeking it to be declared null and void by the court. The petitioner further requested the court to issue a stay order on the PAC notice, contending that the woman already has applications pending in a Lahore accountability court and another in the Federal Shariat Court. Tayyaba had alleged before the PAC that the DG NAB along with others installed cameras in a room at the bureau’s Lahore Office, stripped her naked and made videos that were later shown to her husband to mentally torture him when he was in a custody in ‘fake’ cases.