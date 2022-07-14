233 cases registered against illegal hide collectors, 193 held

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, operations against anti-social elements involved in illegal activities during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays continued under zero tolerance and upon illegal collection of skins, burning of heads and feet of sacrificial animals, violation of other laws, including aerial firing, one-wheeling and kite flying, hundreds of accused were taken behind the bars.

Following the orders of IG Punjab, police teams in all districts of the province closely monitored the banned organizations and indiscriminate action has been taken against those who collected skins without the approval of the Home Department. Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed that crackdown against those involved in one-wheeling, aerial firing and kite flying should be made more effective and supervisory officers should personally punish the violators.

A spokesperson Punjab Police said that 233 cases were registered against those who illegally collected skins across the province during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays while 193 accused were arrested. Similarly, more than 150 cases were lodged again burning of feet and heads of sacrificial animals on public places and 161 accused were arrested. 990 cases were registered for setting up illegal cattle markets across the province and 1034 accused were arrested. More than 100 cases of burning of heads and feet in public places were registered in Lahore while 70 accused were arrested. Likewise, 847 cases were registered in Lahore for setting up illegal cattle markets and 856 accused were arrested. Punjab police spokesperson said that 191 cases of one-wheeling were registered across the province and 213 accused were arrested. A total of 135 cases were registered against the perpetrators of aerial firing across the province and 75 accused were arrested.

A Punjab Police Spokesperson said that 344 cases have been registered against the accused involved in kite flying across the province and 350 accused have been arrested. In Lahore, 196 accused were arrested while registering 181 cases for one-wheeling, 40 accused were arrested for registering 75 cases for aerial firing while 263 accused were arrested while registering 263 cases against kite-flyers. Punjab Police spokesperson said. Crackdown will continue on daily basis in Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.