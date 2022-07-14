Higher education top priority of PML-N govt: Baligh

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the promotion of higher education was the top priority of the government and all resources were being utilized to provide facilities for higher education.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Camp Office Bahawalpur.

Governor Punjab said that the Inter-University Consortium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was a welcome initiative for research activities on climate change and this consortium would be taken forward under the auspices and support of the Governor’s Secretariat.

He directed the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to convene a Vice Chancellor’s Conference and complete the working paper by including the three topics of Climate Change and Environment, Ultimate of Education, and Financial Management in the agenda.

Governor Punjab emphasized that full attention should be paid to the education as well as character building of the students so that they could use their leadership abilities for the betterment and development of society in practical life.

Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob while giving a briefing said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s cotton seed research, soybean, and maize intercropping techniques were being successfully implemented.