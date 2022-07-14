PTI’s allegations reflects frustration, says Kundi

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that the leadership of PTI was foreseeing its defeat in the upcoming by-election in Punjab and levelling of baseless allegations against Punjab government and Election Commission was clearly reflecting its frustration.

“The masses of Punjab are very well aware of the fact that the Imran Khan led previous government’s policies created hurdles like signing of agreements with IMF regarding increase in prices of petroleum products and electricity,” he said while talking to APP.