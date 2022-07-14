KP CM for financial support to flood victims

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed satisfaction over the measures and relief activities carried out by the concerned provincial agencies to deal with the flood situation due to the recent monsoon rains in the province.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday to review the flood situation in the province. Provincial Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir, Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, Director General PDMA and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that the provincial government would extend all possible support to the flood affectees in this difficult situation. He directed the quarters concerned to ensure immediate provision of financial assistance (compensation packages) to the affectees as per the policy of provincial government and to take result-oriented steps for their rehabilitation.

He also directed them to carry on relief activities especially medical camps and aerial spray to prevent epidemic diseases in Tank and other flood affected areas till the situation returns to normal.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to give relief to the people affected by the recent rains/ floods.

The chief minister further directed the concerned authorities to formulate a proper plan to protect the people of vulnerable areas from flood damages in future on a sustainable basis.

“The plan should have short-term, mid-term and long-term safety measures and development initiatives with set priorities”, he said and added that the provincial government would implement that plan under the Annual Development Programme.

He further directed all relevant agencies to remain high alert during the possible second spell of monsoon rains in the province.

Earlier, briefing about the flood situation, damages and relief activities in the province, the meeting was informed that from June 15th 2022 to 12th July 2022, a total of 80 houses were fully damaged whereas more than 272 houses were reported as partially damaged in the various districts of the province. Similarly, a total of 27 deaths and 37 injuries were reported till date.

The meeting was informed that Rescue and Relief activities were in full swing in the flood affected areas of the province. Tents, food items, drinking water and other necessary commodities have been distributed among the affectees. So far 150 patients have been examined by health teams in medical camps. Livestock department has established a free camp in Tank to ensure vaccination of animals and provide necessary medicines.

They also informed that a de-watering operation in flood hit areas was also in progress by Rescue 1122 teams. The participants were informed that the monsoon contingency plan was developed in consultation with all key stakeholders and timely advisories were issued to all concerned stakeholders for the mitigation of monsoon effects adding that the PDMA has close liaison with all stakeholders and sufficient stock of required equipment and other resources was available in all districts.