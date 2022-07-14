Rescue 1122 responds to 23426 emergencies during Eid holidays

The Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue responded to 23426 emergencies in all Districts of Punjab during five Eid holidays. These emergencies included 6206 road traffic crashes with 44 deaths, 13157 medical emergencies with 436 deaths, 36 drowning emergencies with 29 deaths, 218 Fire emergencies, 855 delivery emergencies, 542 falls & slipping cases with 5 deaths, 340 cases of electric shock, 344 occupational injuries, 36 burn cases, 20 structural cases, 735 miscellaneous emergencies and even 232 animal rescue operations were performed.

While chairing the Zoom meeting of District Emergency Officers, DG PESD appreciated the Rescuers who sacrificed their Eid to perform duties during Eid Holidays. However, he expressed concern over the loss of precious human lives lost and disabilities due to road traffic crashes, Electric shock and drowning emergencies during Eid holidays.

The District Emergency Officers informed that the highest number of emergencies took place in Lahore with 3544 emergencies, followed by Faisalabad with 1753 emergencies, Multan with 1751 emergencies, Gujranwala with 1245 emergencies and Bahawalpur with 1090 emergencies and lowest number of 179 emergencies in Jhelum.

During the meeting District Emergency Officer Lahore briefed major Fire incident, DEO Sahiwal briefed about a major road crash of hi-ace van due to Tyr burst in which 13 injured persons were shifted to hospital and the District Emergency Officers of Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, M.B Din, Sialkot, DG khan, Bahawalnagar, Hafizabad briefed drowning incidents in their respective districts during Eid holidays. After a detailed review of the emergencies data, Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his serious concern over 44 deaths in road crashes, 22 due to electrocution and 29 in drowning emergencies during Eid holidays

He requested not to swim in rivers sides, canals, ponds and any other water recreational sites without safety gadgets. The citizens should never touch electric wires during rains, particularly electric switches, electric bells, pedestal fans, outdoor electric panels and other electrical appliances. The emergencies due to electrocution can be reduced by taking safety measures, particularly staying away from the electrical pylon, he further added. The Director General advised the citizens to take extra care while driving during rain and bad weather and to dial 1122 immediately in case of any emergency.