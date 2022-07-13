According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army troops killed four terrorists in the North Waziristan district’s Datta Khel area on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the incident happened in the general area when Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movements.

Following this, there was a firefight in which security personnel killed four terrorists.

According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain men, who were still actively engaged in terrorist activities against security forces.

According to the ISPR, a soldier of the armed forces embraced martyrdom last week during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

“Sepoy Waheed Khan, 23, resident of Nowshera having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” a brief statement issued by the military’s media wing read.