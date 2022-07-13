Pakistan reports 236 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

According to the latest statistics released by the National Institute of Health in Islamabad Wednesday morning, Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio fell to 1.55 percent in a single day as the country’s fresh case count decreased slightly overnight.

Overall, coronavirus cases in Pakistan are increasing, but no deaths from the infection have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to NIH data, Pakistan reported 236 new COVID-19 cases overnight. The coronavirus positivity ratio with the new cases was 1.55 percent. In the meantime, 226 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. So far, 30,424 coronavirus patients in Pakistan have died, bringing the total number of cases to 1,543,741.

COVID-19 Statistics 13 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 15,191

Positive Cases: 236

Positivity %: 1.55%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 152 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 13, 2022

Moreover, 152 of the 10,294 patients receiving coronavirus treatment in hospitals, quarantine centres, on ventilators, and at home across the country are in critical condition, while 1.53 million have recovered. 452,990 people in Pakistan have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Experts blame the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, which have escape mutations that give them an advantage.

They claim that the sub-variants have also infected people who have already been vaccinated or infected with COVD-19, but there is no evidence that they are causing severe disease in the vaccinated people.