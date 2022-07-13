ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to the federal and provincial departments to stay vigilant and alert amid fresh weather forecast of vigorous monsoon and torrential rains.

In a press release, the authority said as per fresh forecast by Pakistan Meteorological Department, monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

It said a new strong monsoon low pressure area system was approaching Sindh on Wednesday, which would cause more heavy rains till Sunday.

The NDMA advised the authorities concerned to ensure timely evacuation of population from low-lying and flood prone areas as per evacuation plans and ensure availability of shelter, food and medicines in relief camps.