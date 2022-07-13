Williams stars as Zimbabwe, USA reach T20 qualifying semi-finals

BULAWAYO: Former captain Sean Williams top scored with 57 as hosts Zimbabwe reached the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Bulawayo on Tuesday along with the United States.Williams, who struck seven fours off 39 balls, and Luke Jongwe (29 not out) were key figures as the home team posted 146-8 after being put in to bat by Jersey, a tiny island between England and France.Jersey scored 123-5 in reply with Harrison Carlyon (45) and Benjamin Ward (35 not out) the chief contributors, leaving Zimbabwe winners by 23 runs.

American Taylor stars again: Seeking a first T20 World Cup appearance, the United States were far too strong for Singapore despite the Asian nation being ranked six places higher.Put in to bat after losing the toss, the Americans scored 201-6 as Steven Taylor followed up a first round century against Jersey with a 58 that included two sixes and seven fours.Jaskaran Malhotra also posted a 58, laced with four sixes, and captainMonank Patel hit 39 for a team bolstered by former South Africa fast bowler Rusty Theron.

Singapore flopped for the second successive day when batting, making only 69 with only Anantha Krishna (21 not out) showing resistance.The US, who top Group A on net run rate, and Zimbabwe have four points each and they meet on Thursday in the final round of group matches to decide who finishes first.Group B favourites the Netherlands are almost certain to make the semi-finals after a second win in as many days, this time by seven wickets against Hong Kong.Hong Kong won the toss, batted and were all out for 116, thanks mainly to 60 runs from captain and opener Nizakat Khan.

The Dutch cruised to 117-3 with 40 balls to spare as Max O’Dowd (45) and Bas de Leede (36 not out) led the way for the four-time T20 World Cup qualifiers.Papua New Guinea recovered from a heavy opening-day defeat by the Netherlands to get back into contention for a last-four place with an eight-wicket triumph over Uganda.The runs of Simon Ssesazi (78) and Riazat Ali Shah (48) steered the Africans to 160-4, but an unbeaten 93 from captain Assad Vala lifted the Pacific islanders to 161-2 and victory with 20 balls remaining.Leaders Netherlands have four points and if they beat second-placed Uganda on Thursday, Papua New Guinea will progress to the penultimate stage provided they overcome struggling Hong Kong.

Brief scores: Group A

Zimbabwe vs Jersey

Zimbabwe 146-8 in 20 overs (Sean Williams 57, Luke Jongwe 29 not out, Sikandar Raza 18; Elliot Miles 2-25) vs Jersey 123-5 in 20 overs (Harrison Carlyon 45, Benjamin Ward 35 not out, Asa Tribe 21; Ryan Burl 3-31).

Toss: Jersey

Result: Zimbabwe won by 23 runs

USA vs Singapore

United States 201-6 in 20 overs (Steven Taylor 58, Jaskaran Malhotra 58, Monank Patel 39; AmjadMahboob 3-54, AkshayRoopakPuri 2-31) vs Singapore 69 in 15.2 overs (Anantha Krishna 21 not out; SaurabhNetravalkar 5-12, NisargKetankumar Patel 2-12).

Toss: Singapore

Result: USA won by 132 runs

Group B

Hong Kong vs Netherlands

Hong Kong 116 in 18.1 overs (Nizakat Khan 60; Logan van Beek 4-27, Fred Klaassen 2-16) vs Netherlands 117-3 in

13.2 overs (Max O’Dowd 45, Bas de Leede 36 not out,

Tom Cooper 20)

Toss: Hong Kong

Result: Netherlands won by seven wickets

Uganda vs Papua New Guinea

Uganda 160-4 (Simon Ssesazi 78, Riazat Ali Shah 48; Charles Amini 2-20) vs Papua New Guinea 161-2 in 16.4 overs (Assad Vala 93 not out, SeseBau 41 not out; Frank Nsubuga 2-16)

Toss: Papua New Guinea

Result: Papua New Guinea won by eight wickets.