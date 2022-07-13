Schauffele holds nerve to win Scottish Open golf

LONDON: XanderSchauffele held his nerve in a tense final round to win the Scottish Open on Sunday as the Olympic champion made it three successive tournament triumphs.Schauffele’s victory in Scotland maintained his momentum after taking the Travelers Championship and JP McManus Pro-Am title.The 28-year-old American held a two-shot lead after three rounds and birdied the first two holes to immediately double his advantage.But the world number 11 dropped three shots in the space of four holes from the sixth to fall one behind fellow American Kurt Kitayama heading into the back nine.Kitayama’s bogey on the 17th dropped him back into a share of the lead and a closing par completed a superb 66 to set what looked a testing clubhouse target of six under par.Schauffele regained his composure sufficiently to hole from 15 feet for birdie on the 14th and two-putt the par-five 16th for another to open up a two-shot cushion.A crucial par save on the 17th allowed the 28-year-old the luxury of a bogey on the last hole as his level-par 70 secured a one-shot victory over Kitayama in the first event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.