Bangladesh get first win on tour, defeat West Indies by six wickets in ODI opener

GEORGETOWN: Bangladesh scored their first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory on Sunday in the first One-Day International.Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match reduced to 41 overs per innings because of a wet outfield.West Indies struggled to get going and posted an unchallenging 149 for nine, with No. 3 Shamarh Brooks leading the scoring with a 66-ball 33.Tailenders Anderson Phillip (21 not out) and Jayden Seales (16 not out) refused to give up the final wicket, adding 39 runs. Phillip hit his team’s only six of the innings at Providence.Shoriful Islam took four for 34 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz three for 36 and were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.Bangladesh reached the target with 55 balls to spare, scoring 151 for four in 31.5 overs. Mahmudullah top scored with an unbeaten 41 off 69 deliveries, and Najmul Hossain Shanto hit a 46-ball 37.Spinner GudakeshMotie was economical with a return of one for 18 from nine overs.The second ODI in the three-match series is on Wednesday at the same venue.West Indies won both Tests and the Twenty20 International series 2-0.

Brief scores: West Indies 149-9 off 41 overs (S. Brooks 33, A. Phillip 21 n.o., N. Pooran 18; Shoriful Islam 4-34, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-36, Mustafizur Rahman 1-34) vs Bangladesh 151-4 off 31.5 overs (Mahmudullah 41 n.o., Najmul Hossain Shanto 37, Tamim Iqbal 33; G. Motie 1-18, N. Pooran 1-39, A. Hosein 1-43)

Toss: Bangladesh

Result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Series status: Bangladesh lead series 1-0.