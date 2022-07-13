Naimal Khawar Abbasi is killing it with her new Instagram reel

Former actor Naimal Khawar Abbasi shared a new reel on the social media application Instagram that is going viral. The viral Instagram reel, wife of her former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, is a collection of her pictures. In the caption, she asked viewers how their weekends were going.

The social media post has thousands of likes by the application’s users. They took to the comments to praise her looks and stylish images.

“Can’t wait for your eid look ”

“Love you Naimal ”

“Word “khoobsurat ” shayad Hamari Naimal k liye he bana hai ”

“You’re such a graceful and beautiful human ”

“Naimal you’re way too beautiful ”

She tied the knot with Hamza Ali Abbasi back in August 2019 and welcomed the baby in July 2020. The actor shares family pictures on the picture and video-sharing platform.

The Instagram picture, which got millions of likes from the application’s users, sees her holding her son as they are standing in front of a flower shop.

“Baby Simba out to see some lights,” the caption read.