Education tourism sector, a new engine of economic sustainability: Chairman PHEC

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Shahid Munir Tuesday said that international education tourism is one of the rapidly growing sectors of the world economy beyond doubts.

Talking to a delegation of leading industrialists led by Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and former senior Vice President chamber of commerce and industry Meher Kashif Younis in Lahore, he said education tourism is one of best ways to help students to gain a good multiple perspective around the world and helps in obtaining new varied cultures with multifaceted rich experiences in various fields of the visiting countries.

He said education tourism sector has emerged as new engine of economic sustainability, according to a press release received here on Tuesday.

He said government should accord priority in providing infrastructures and facilities to follow international standards to attract foreign students in various teaching disciplines of varsities with affordable packages coupled with truly healthy academic congenital atmosphere besides imparting high equality education by top class foreign qualified distinguished Pakistani teachers.

Dr Shahid Munir said education tourism sector has a high prospect to be developed by taking into account the demand factors of international students to pursue studies abroad and its spill over affects to higher education productivity.

Meher Kashif Younis underlining the vital importance said with its rapid growth, the market is set to register an impressive compound amount growth rate (CAGR) of 18pc between 2021 and 2031 reaching a valuation of around US$1859bn by end 2031.

He said education tourism will not only benefit the host country but also will foster personal and professional growth for students allowing them to take advantage of cultural exchange.

He said key players in the market are introducing attractive packages to woo students.

Another member of the delegation, a luminaries in the field of tourism, Dr Kaiser Rafique and CEO Discover Pakistan highlighting the significance of digital marketing said it plays a vital role in promoting the services and packages lured by various educational institutions and other companies across the world.

He was of the considered opinion that various countries are promoting educational tourism as part of their strategy to boost the local economy. He said the host countries benefit from international students’ accommodation of fees, taxes and other leisure activities.

Winding up his views based on his lifelong rich experience, he said the number of international students has been steadily increasing over the last three decades and China, India and Korea are their top global students’ providers.

He said the most popular destinations for educational tourism are students’ and Japan which hosts around 62pc of world’s total international students’ population.

He said Pakistan has capacity to enroll at least 100,000 international students in one go provided government chalks out a master plan timely in this regard taking all stakeholders into confidence to encase the ample opportunities.