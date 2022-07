A speeding passenger bus from Quetta to Rawalpindi that overturned near the Mughal Kot neighborhood in Dera Ismael Khan left three people dead and 11 injured.

Aizaz Mehmood, the spokesman for Rescue 1122, confirmed that a woman was among those killed in the incident.

He added that while efforts were being made to rescue those trapped under the bus alive, the rescue team gave all injured people first aid before transporting them to a hospital.