MQM-P blames PPP for Karachi situation

MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar says the situation in Karachi after the recent downpour testified to the incompetence of the Sindh government. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said what happened to Karachi after the recent downpour was not hidden from anyone and asked the PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to look at the “incompetence” of their team. “Despite having all the resources why the Sindh government had not plan? Where are you people? Why were arrangements not made? Where is the Provincial Disaster Management Authority?” he asked.

The former city’s mayor said all the underpasses in the port city stood closed being inundated with rainwater. “The people of the city are asking where the taxes go? Tax collected from Karachi should be spent here,” he said. Wasim claimed that the people employed at the departments meant for dealing with the situation were in their hometowns to celebrate Eid. “Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto should see their team’s incompetence. You have not devolved the powers that’s why you have failed. Look at Larkana and Naudero’s situation,” he said, says a news report.

He also asked the Sindh government why didn’t they clean nullahs a month before the rains had hit the city, adding that the city had been “ruined”. “Every year the situation is the same but this year there was destruction. Everyone saw what happened; the city already had no infrastructure in place and what was remaining has also been damaged,” he said.

The rainwater accumulated on the main roads and streets of the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Malir, Airport Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Korangi, and PECHS. In addition to residential areas, several main roads of the city, including the NIPA Chowrangi Flyover, Qayyummabad Chowrangi, Arts Council Chowrangi, Supreme Court Registry, Zainab Market, Bolton Market, and MA Jinnah Road have been flooded with rain and sewerage water, affecting the flow of traffic.