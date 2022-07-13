PM seeks summary for cut in fuel prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday summoned a summary from the petroleum and finance ministries recommending a cut in the fuel prices after the international market showed a downward trend in the prices.

The premier passed the order while chairing a meeting at the PM Office attended by officials from the OGRA and the ministries and departments concerned.

“People have made sacrifices; they should reap the benefits of this,” Shehbaz was quoted by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter.

Shehbaz said the people had braved difficult times and it was their right to “fully benefit” from the price reduction.

“The price reduction seen internationally should be transferred to the people with full transparency,” he said and assured the nation that his government will continue to work to reduce inflation.

The directives came two days ahead of the fortnightly summary presented to the prime minister on prices of the petroleum products. The government notifies changes in oil prices on the 1st and 15th of each month, says a news report.

The finance ministry said the summary could not be forwarded to the summary unless OGRA submitted it through the petroleum ministry.

“If it is very important, then the summary will be sent to the PM by tomorrow evening,” a finance ministry official was quoted as saying.