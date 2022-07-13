Imran a dark chapter in national history: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that loot and plunder of Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi cannot be hidden by trying to link opponents with treason and making a false narrative of corruption.

In a statement, she said presence of huge number of people in the PML-N rallies in the bye-elections was proof that Imran Khan had become a dark chapter in national history. Declaring war on inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe, anarchy, hatred and hunger, the people had rejected Imran Khan, said the minister.

The revolution came on April 11 under a public decision, she said adding that Imran had gone home after becoming a symbol of corruption and incompetence. The victory of PML-N on July 17 will further prove this reality, she maintained. Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced the schedule of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s address to public meetings and rallies. In a tweet, she said Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address election rallies and public meetings in Jhang on Tuesday. The minister said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will reach PP 125, 127 in Jhang today and address a reception at Pansara Interchange M-4, in PP-127 Gojra Mor. She said Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address a public rally at Madhani Jutt, Chiniot mor. She said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will reach Aliabad, PP-125 via Jamia Chowk and address the party workers at Malwana mor. Then she would move to Athara Hazari via Head Trimon, and address the public meeting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.