RWMC removes over 9,000 tons of waste during Eid days

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed over 9,000 tons of animal waste from the city during three days of Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, Managing Director RWMC Owais Manzoor Tarrar said, a comprehensive cleanliness plan, following the policy of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, was chalked out for Eid ul Azha to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3,663 sanitary workers and 435 vehicles worked day and night to keep the district neat and clean despite heavy rainfall.

He added that 3,228 workers had been deployed in Rawalpindi, 112 Murree, and 323 in Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujjar Khan, while 357 vehicles were utilized in Rawalpindi, 14 Murree and 64 in other tehsils to complete the task of cleanliness.