Peshawaritis enjoy third day of Eid visiting parks, zoo

Following the past traditions, the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa enjoyed BBQ and other meat dishes besides free swings by children on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations. On the third day of Eidul Azha, the people visited houses of their relatives and friends for exchange of Eid greetings, sweets and meat gifts.

The citizens of Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda alongwith families also visited parks and Peshawar zoo that added colour to Eidul Fitr celebrations. The children also impressed by wildlife animals mostly from Asian tigers, lions, bears falcons and snakes during their visit to Peshawar zoo and enjoyed free swings also in the facility.

As per traditions, the people of Peshawar passed the first Eid day at home and spent the second and third day by visiting houses of their loved ones, relatives and friends for exchange of Eid greetings and sweets besides distributed Eidi and meat gifts among children. “I came to Wapda Town to hand over sacrificial animals meat to my sister in line of islamic rituals,” Sajid Ali, a resident of village Dheri Ishaq Nowshera said.

“I visited the home of grandfather on third day of Eidul Azha and exchanged Eid greetings with him viz a viz his family members. Such joyful event, which comes after a long time, are creating spirit of love, warmth, sacrifice and brotherhood in the society,’ Omar Khan, ’28’ a resident of Pabbi told APP. The exchange of Eid greetings and distribution of Eidi meat among students bring people and relatives more closer besides doubled their joys.

“I distributed 15 Kgs meat among my relatives and poor people and has utilized half amount of Edi by visiting parks and Peshawar zoo for recreational activities and donated the remaining amount among orphans children to include them in Eid-ul-Azha celebrations,'” said Omar Khan. “Helping needy and poor people double our Eid joys,’ he said.”I met with all my friends, cousins and relatives during last two days of Eid and today I came to Peshawar alongwith brother to visit parks and recreational spots for entertainment,” Azhar Khan, a resident of Nowshera at historic Shahi Bagh Peshawar while enjoying free swing said.

He said Eidi received from relatives and loved ones has greatly helped him pay ticket charges of free swings, foods and transport. Like Omar and Azhar Khan, thousands of people of Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda districts were thronged to parks, picnic and recreational points besides Peshawar Zoo to celebrate the last day of Eid-ul-Azha with great enthusiasm.

Parks and recreational spots in Peshawar, Kohat, Charssada and Nowshera were flooded with tourists due to effective security measures made by the government. Great hustle and bustle was seen at Chacha Younis Park, Shahi Bagh and zoo in Peshawar, Tanda dam in Kohat, Kund Park in Nowshera and Sardaryab picnic point in Charsadda where people mostly children and youth enjoyed free swings, food parties and wildlife animals.

Sardaryab picnic point on Peshawar-Charsadda Road and Kund Park in Nowshera was jam-packed with visitors on Wednesday while spicy items including meat, rice and Bar B Que parties were enjoyed by them on the banks of Shah Alam, Khayali and Indus rivers amid funfair. The riverside views, colourful boats and fried fish attracted visitors at Sirdaryab in Charadda district in abundance.

Local musicians and singers enthralled visitors in Sardaryab and presented local Pashto songs especially during evenings and received warm applause from tourists. The brightly painted boats on river bank that offer trips to tourists for Rs 150-200, also attracted tourists in large number at Sardaryab. Great rush of tourists were seen especially children tried to get place in the boats before enjoying entrance in the rivers.

“I visited Sardaryab on every Eid because the riverside views always gave me some respite from hot weather,” Shehryar, 23, a resident of Wapda Town told APP. “The natural beauty of Sardaryab, especially its long river shore and travelling inside the river through colour boats gives me immense happiness during Eid holidays,” he said. Eid festivities in Kohat also continued on third day of Eid where people enjoyed travelling, swimming, rice and meat dishes at open at Tanda dam.

Built on River Tochi near Kohat city in 1960, the Tanda dam attracted influx of tourists from Hangu, Karak and Bannu districts. “My first priority on Eid vacations to spend third day of Eid-ul-Azha at Tanda dam to enjoy cool breeze here,” Waris Khan, a tourist from Kohat told APP.

He said the atmosphere of Tanda dam was very excellent and full of natural beauty and people can come here to enjoy its natural beauty. Film lovers also visited cinema houses and enjoyed movies on big screen. Many well off families had visited tourists destination Nathia Gali, Kalam, Thandyani and Murree besides Ayubia for Eid celebrations due to pleasant weather there.

Entertainment Gala for children were also held at all major cities, towns and villages for children where elaborate entertainment arrangements were made. “I have spent all my Eidi money on purchase of toys guns and free swings after visiting entertainment melas in Peshawar and Nowshera alongwith my family members,” Ibrahim Khan, at Chacha Younis park Peshawar told APP. He said ticket of free swings was very high that needed to be checked.