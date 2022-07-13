Security, traffic arrangements for tourists in Murree reviewed

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday visited Murree on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha to review security and traffic arrangements. According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, during the visit Police and administration chief’s reviewed arrangements made for tourists during the Eid holidays in Murree. Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal said all resources should be utilized for the convenience of tourists. Keeping in view the meteorological department’s weather advisory, the police and administration were fully prepared to deal with any situation, he added. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan pointed out that the convenience and guidance of tourists should also be taken into consideration by the police and administrations teams along with maintaining law and order in the area.

He commended the traffic wardens and tourism police personnel on duty in Murree. On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal said the best arrangements have been made for the tourists visiting Murree. The Commissioner said that the best strategy was adopted in collaboration with local traders against overcharging, cheating mafia and wrong parked vehicles. Noorul Amin Mengal said that a special shuttle service has been launched for the convenience of tourists and tourism desks have also been set up for their guidance. He said that more buses were added to the shuttle service as the number of tourists has multiplied. Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said Murree Tourism Police was enthusiastically assisting and guiding tourists.